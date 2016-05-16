The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese flight delayed for hours after passenger opens emergency exit
The passenger has been fined $660 by aviation authorities.
Escaping to an island paradise in Vietnam
Con Dao has everything needed to prove itself as the best secret island on Earth.
Blue is the coolest color: Where to find Vietnam’s most gorgeous water
TIME magazine has included this island in southern Vietnam.
April 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's Con Dao tops island bucket lists
The southern archipelago is getting more international recognition for its beauty and history.
March 12, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Con Dao listed among top secret islands on the planet
The chain of islands was home to a brutal prison camp used by French colonialists.
February 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Con Dao - not just a pretty island
A guide to take full advantage of Con Dao.
August 10, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's 'hellish' island ranks fourth in Lonely Planet's top Asia spots
Con Dao Island has come a long way from a notorious prison under French colonial rule to where it is today.
July 16, 2016 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Con Dao: Offshore paradise with a hellish history
To most modern-day visitors it is quite simply a breathtaking island destination, but Con Dao has come a long way from a notorious prison under French colonial rule to where it is ...
May 20, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Lobster guide: claws converge on five islands
Lobster paradises scatter the coast of Vietnam, guaranteeing that no matter where you go, it will never end without their snow-white flesh melting in your mouth.
May 16, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
