VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag coffee shops
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree

These coffee shops in Hanoi and Saigon open through the holiday, offering a quick escape from beer parties.

6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

Nested in some of the city's oldest apartments, the cafés overlook Nguyen Hue and offer a panorama of the main ...
 
go to top