Tag
civil servant
Vietnamese officials face the music for skipping work during spring festivals
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc specifically instructed civil servants not to leave the office for the post-Tet festivities.
HCMC scraps proposed ban on jeans in public offices following opposition
The megacity has reconsidered the proposal after some people called it 'rigid' and 'silly.'
Ho Chi Minh City wants to ban jeans and T-shirts in public offices
The same ban is already in place in Can Tho, a major city in southern Vietnam, to live up to its first class status.
October 21, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Da Nang bans civil servants from social media during work hours
Employees have also been warned not to share false information about the Party on Facebook.
October 26, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Incompetent state employees cost Vietnam $760 million per year
About 30 percent of state employees are allegedly “incompetent”.
October 13, 2016 | 08:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese netizens livid as civil servant gropes legendary statue
The man paid real “lip service” to the statue.
July 24, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam makes over 10,000 civil service job cuts in first half of 2016
Over 10,000 civil servants lost their jobs in the first half of 2016 as the government seeks to balance the budget.
July 04, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
