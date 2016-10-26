VnExpress International
Da Nang bans civil servants from social media during work hours

By VnExpress   October 26, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Employees have also been warned not to share false information about the Party on Facebook.

The local government in Da Nang has warned its staff not to use social media during office hours, said Nguyen Dang Truong, director of the city's communications department, in an official statement on Tuesday.

It is not clear how the ban will be enforced amid the increasing popularity of social networking sites across the country.

The statement has been sent to all administrative offices in the city to ensure strict compliance by every civil servant, especially members of the Communist Party.

Government employees have been advised to use formal sources including the public media and the government’s online portals for news updates.

Da Nang officials and employees have also been warned not to retrieve, collect or share false and misleading information that distorts the Party’s policies and the state law; slanders individuals; or tarnishes the reputation of government agencies and organizations, according to the statement.

Government workers have every right to use Facebook but they should also be held accountable for the information they post online.

Police will tighten supervision of local news websites and suitable action will be taken against any violations, Truong added.

