Vietnam makes over 10,000 civil service job cuts in first half of 2016

However, the figure fell far short of the target of removing 40,000 civil servants, or 1.5 percent of the current 2.6 million payroll, Vietnam News Agency cited Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan as saying on Monday.

The minister expects 100,000 jobs in the civil service to be made redundant between now and 2020.

Job cuts in the public workforce have been made in 18 ministries and 61 localities across Vietnam, following the government's efficiency drive,

Nearly 16,000 posts have been removed from the country's administrative system since the beginning of 2015.

