Tag China border
Vietnam, China hold anti-terror drill on border area

The latest in a series of exercises designed to prevent cross-border terrorism.

Vietnamese meth smugglers busted at northern border

The two men could face the death penalty for attempting to traffic the drugs in from China.

34 Vietnamese women trafficked to China in first six months

High demand for brides among Chinese men has contributed to the rise in victims.
July 31, 2016
 
