Cam Ranh Bay
Vietnam raids boats carrying 100 tons of suspect oil in military port

Police in the south central province of Khanh Hoa seized about 100 tons of oil from two ships operating in Cam Ranh Bay today.

U.S. "fully lifts" Vietnam lethal arms ban

Obama has announced that the U.S. has fully lifted the lethal arms ban on Vietnam, marking the final step of the ...

Japanese submarine to visit Philippines, escort ships to Vietnam

A Japanese submarine will make a port call in the Philippines for the first time in 15 years while accompanying naval ships will visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay for the first time ...
March 17, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
 
