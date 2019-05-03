VnExpress International
Aussie warships to make friendly visit to Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   May 3, 2019 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Guided-missile frigate HMAS Newcastle. Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy

An Australian guided-missile frigate and helicopter carrier will arrive in Cam Ranh Bay in central Vietnam for a four-day visit next week.

HMAS Newcastle and HMAS Canberra will have 800 officers and sailors on board during their visit from May 7 to 10.

The Australian crews will have exchanges with the Vietnamese navy and meet students in the resort town of Nha Trang for a mini English course.

The trip is part of the Australian Navy’s annual Indo-Pacific Endeavour, which seeks to promote defense cooperation in Australia's waters and establish multilateral and bilateral partnerships with other countries.

HMAS Newcastle is a long-range escort vessel, capable of air defense, surface and undersea warfare, surveillance, reconnaissance, and interdiction.

HMAS Canberra is the lead ship of the Canberra-class landing helicopter dock. At a length of 757 feet and a beam of 105 feet, it is the largest ship ever built for the Australian Navy. Its main duty is to perform humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Vietnam sixth hardest hit by DDoS cyberattacks

80 customers caught using drugs in Da Nang bar

UK compensates Vietnamese teen for illegal detainment, attempted rape

Man arrested for molesting seven-year-olds in child’s school

Vietnam holds state funeral for former president Le Duc Anh

Drunk driver in Hanoi accident that killed two women arrested

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s use of force on fishers

