Vietnam raids boats carrying 100 tons of suspect oil in military port

By Xuan Ngoc   June 16, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Police in the south central province of Khanh Hoa seized about 100 tons of oil from two ships operating in Cam Ranh Bay today.

Two days ago, police started monitoring two ships anchored 100 meters off the coast of Cam Ranh Bay, and after boarding the vessels on June 16, they found more than 100 tons of oil in the two holds.

Police take oil samples. Photo by VnExpess/N.H

Tran Van Thuan, 47, the owner of the ships, was unable to present any documents or invoices related to the oil.

“We think that the owner may have bought the oil from unofficial sources, so we have seized it pending further investigations,” one of the policemen said.

Cam Ranh Bay is a deep-water bay on Vietnam's central coast that was used by the U.S. and Russia as a military base. Since 2012, the government has been hiring Russian consultants and purchasing Russian technologies to expand the site into a naval maintenance and logistics facility for domestic and foreign warships.

At the beginning of April, police in the northern province of Hung Yen seized 9,000 liters of jet fuel transported illegally from a military organization, which could have been mixed with gasoline and then sold to customers.

