Tag
Cam Ranh airport
Vietcombank, VietinBank lend $132 mln to upgrade former US airbase
The credit is to help expand the overloaded Cam Ranh International Airport in central Vietnam.
$178-million expansion project takes off at crowded central Vietnam airport
The airport is currently operating at double its capacity having received 3.3 million passengers already this year.
Cam Ranh International Airport set for $150 million expansion
Cam Ranh International Terminal JSC (CRTC) is planning to invest VND3.4 trillion ($150 million) to expand and upgrade the crowded Cam Ranh International Airport in the central ...
May 18, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
