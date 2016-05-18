VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cam Ranh airport
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietcombank, VietinBank lend $132 mln to upgrade former US airbase

The credit is to help expand the overloaded Cam Ranh International Airport in central Vietnam.

$178-million expansion project takes off at crowded central Vietnam airport

The airport is currently operating at double its capacity having received 3.3 million passengers already this year.

Cam Ranh International Airport set for $150 million expansion

Cam Ranh International Terminal JSC (CRTC) is planning to invest VND3.4 trillion ($150 million) to expand and upgrade the crowded Cam Ranh International Airport in the central ...
May 18, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
 
go to top