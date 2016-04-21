The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Ho Chi Minh City to spend over $100 million raising public sector pay in 2018
The megacity plans to use its new autonomy to raise civil servants' incomes over the next three years.
Saigon's mayor says prolonged meetings are a waste of time
In order to reduce the number of meetings, more meetings will have to be held first.
Does this Vietnamese official’s visit to flood zone beat Melania Trump’s high heels?
An image of a Party member being pulled on a raft by an employee has stirred public anger as the death toll continues to mount.
October 12, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Vietnamese girl loses 6 years of school due to mistaken gender on birth certificate
The problem is not being rectified until provincial leaders have stepped in - 17 years later.
September 24, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Hanoi's government agencies take the plunge with plan to move in together
A massive inter-agency center will be their home from next year, but not everyone is convinced.
September 15, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese official under fire for beating chauffeur who took wrong turn
A radio editorial called his actions 'thug-like' and questioned if he would do the same to members of the public.
August 08, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Hanoi woman's Facebook rant goes viral after red tape delays family funeral
Red-faced officials have apologized and asked her to remove the post, but she wants to see real change.
July 26, 2017 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City pledges to clean up business environment
The city's top official is determined to eliminate under-the-table payments and allay investor concerns.
August 02, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
PM's first resolution in attempt to change business conditions
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed his first business resolution which aims to ease the administrative burden faced by enterprises, improve transparency and government ...
May 01, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Government to downsize staff, cut 10 percent payroll, says new Home Affairs Minister
Vietnam’s new government has promised to step up the fight against corruption, eliminate cumbersome bureaucracy, and continue public administration reform, said newly-appointed ...
April 21, 2016 | 10:14 am GMT+7
