Government to downsize staff, cut 10 percent payroll, says new Home Affairs Minister

By An Hong   April 21, 2016 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Home Affairs Minister Le Vinh Tan

Vietnam’s new government has promised to step up the fight against corruption, eliminate cumbersome bureaucracy, and continue public administration reform, said newly-appointed Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan in an interview with Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam has completed the government reshuffle with the appointment of all ministerial heads in place. The new administration has so far shown determination to push for socio-economic reforms. And the Home Affairs Minister is the latest leader joining in the effort.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will focus on fighting against corruption, bureaucracy and abuse of power by state administrators to harrass citizens, said Tan.

He also vowed to improve the way the government authorizes, operates and delivers services to citizens through a comprehensive public administration reform.

Under the reform, staff and officers in ministries, localities and government agencies will be held more accountable for their jobs.

In an attempt to increase efficiency of public administration, the Home Affairs Ministry suggested to reduce the number of those on the state payroll in various sectors by at least 10 percent in the next five years. The government estimated that more than 200,000 people are on state payroll.

The Home Affairs Ministry, in addition, said more power will be delegated to local government authorities who can take advantage of close proximity to quickly respond to local issues.

