VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon's mayor says prolonged meetings are a waste of time

By Trung Son   November 22, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Saigon's mayor says prolonged meetings are a waste of time
Ho Chi Minh City's chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong (C) at a meeting. Photo by VnExpress/Trung Son

In order to reduce the number of meetings, more meetings will have to be held first.

Ho Chi Minh City's mayor has called for less talk and more action to reduce the number of official meetings that are held in the city.

Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, has said that officials need to spend less time at the meeting table and more time interacting with people to understand what's actually going on in their constituencies.

“If we have to hold meetings they need to be quick and participants should be on time,” Phong said.

“Officials are unable to digest the content of lengthy meetings and are therefore unable to come up with the solutions the city needs,” he said.

Su Ngoc Anh, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Investment, said he attended more than 2,000 meetings in the first seven months of this year, which equates to more than 10 meetings a day.

His subordinates attended three to four meetings a day on average, he said.

Nguyen Thanh Nha, director of the city's Department of Planning and Architecture, and his three deputies have sat down to more than 1,500 meetings so far this year.

In order to reduce the number of meetings officials are required to attend, the country's largest metropolis is going to need to hold more meetings first.

Chairman Phong has established a board of 19 members led by the director of the city’s Department of Home Affairs to discuss and conduct surveys to come up with a solution.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Saigon administration red tape bureaucracy
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top