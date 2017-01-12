VnExpress International
Disgruntled drivers force ministry to cut toll fees in southern Vietnam

The drivers have sought to disrupt operations over the past month at a toll station that they say is in the wrong place.

Vietnam to spend $12mln preparing former US air base for dioxin cleanup campaign

Just outside Saigon, Bien Hoa Airport has the highest contamination levels of the deadly toxin in the world.

Mass grave unearthed at Vietnam airport

A military search unit, assisted partially by two U.S. veterans, believes it has unearthed the burial site of 150 Vietnamese soldiers killed in the war.
April 14, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7

Fire destroys Suzuki warehouse in southern Vietnam

Flames engulfed thousands of square meters of vehicle accessories.
January 12, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
 
