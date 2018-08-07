Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

|
Torrential rains left a part of Bui Van Hoa Street in Bien Hoa town, an hour’s drive to the northwest of Saigon, under 0.5 meters of water, causing many motorbike riders to fall.
One man said: “The waters carried away my motorbike for around 10 meters, but luckily two passers-by grabbed it.”
A man drives his motorbikes amid eddying currents. Residents blamed the raging torrents on construction on a local stream which has narrowed the natural drainage. During heavy rains, water spills on the road and causes flooding.
This man clambered aboard the truck to pass through a flooded area. Many shops and households along both sides of the street were inundated.
A truck driver pushes his stalled vehicle through the floods.
Some kind-hearted young men give a helping hand to struggling motorists, especially women.
Motorbike riders wait by the roadside for the waters to recede before continuing on their way.
Until 6 p.m. many downtown streets in Bien Hoa suffered from traffic jams.
Nguyen Phuoc Huy, director of the province’s Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said the rainfall Monday was measured at 70 mm, the highest this year. “More heavy downpours accompanied by gusty winds are forecast to hit Dong Nai Province in the coming days, and local residents have been alerted.”