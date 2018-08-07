VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

By Phuoc Tuan   August 7, 2018 | 11:38 am GMT+7

A two-hour downpour in the southern province on Monday inundated many areas.

Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai
 
 

Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

Torrential rains left a part of Bui Van Hoa Street in Bien Hoa Town, an hour drive to northwest of Saigon, under 0.5 meters of water, causing motorbike riders to fall down the street.Rough water washed away my motorbike around 10 meters, but luckily two passers-by tried to retain it, said a worker.

Torrential rains left a part of Bui Van Hoa Street in Bien Hoa town, an hour’s drive to the northwest of Saigon, under 0.5 meters of water, causing many motorbike riders to fall.

One man said: “The waters carried away my motorbike for around 10 meters, but luckily two passers-by grabbed it.”
A man drives his motorbikes amid eddy water currents. Local residents blamed the encroaching construction on a stream through the area, resulting in the narrowed water flows. Therefore, when it rained cats and dogs, waters from the upstream spill onto the road and cause flooding.

A man drives his motorbikes amid eddying currents. Residents blamed the raging torrents on construction on a local stream which has narrowed the natural drainage. During heavy rains, water spills on the road and causes flooding.
A man swings on a truck to go through the flooded area. Many shops and households along both streets are flooded under water.

This man clambered aboard the truck to pass through a flooded area. Many shops and households along both sides of the street were inundated.
A truck driver walks his car on his own through the inundated water after his vehicles engines died due to rainwater.

A truck driver pushes his stalled vehicle through the floods.
Some young men were willing to help tumbling motorists, especially women walk their motorbikes through the flooded water.  

Some kind-hearted young men give a helping hand to struggling motorists, especially women. 
Several passers-by had to park by the roadside to wait until the water levels receded.

Motorbike riders wait by the roadside for the waters to recede before continuing on their way.
Until 6 p.m., many downtown streets in Bien Hoa still got stuck in heavy traffic jam

Until 6 p.m. many downtown streets in Bien Hoa suffered from traffic jams.
Nguyen Phuoc Huy, director of the provinces Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said the rainfall on Monday was measured at 70 mm, the highest so far this year. Heavy downpour accompanied with gusty winds are forecast to hit Dong Nai Province in the coming days, so local residents have been alerted to prepare for stormy days, Huy said.

Nguyen Phuoc Huy, director of the province’s Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said the rainfall Monday was measured at 70 mm, the highest this year. “More heavy downpours accompanied by gusty winds are forecast to hit Dong Nai Province in the coming days, and local residents have been alerted.”
Related News:
Tags: Heavy rains flooding Bien Hoa Dong Nai traffic jam southern Vietnam motorist
 
Read more
Vietnam restructures public security ministry

Vietnam restructures public security ministry

20 cruise ships suspended in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

20 cruise ships suspended in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Police probe death of Canadian man in Saigon

Police probe death of Canadian man in Saigon

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

 
go to top