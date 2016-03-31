VnExpress International
Tag Ben Tre
All aboard: Express river buses set sail from Saigon

Cruise the Saigon River and head for the beach or countryside in style.

Vietnam reports 212 Zika cases

A pregnant woman in the Mekong Delta has been confirmed among the new infections.

Coconut candy - the edible chewing gum

Palm sugar and coconut combine in one of Vietnam's most famous bonbons.
October 18, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

The fabulous destiny of a buffalo with third horn

Unlike a normal buffalo, whose main job is to toil away in the field, the buffalo with three horns has led a leisure life as a pet with a nanny particularly hired to take care of ...
April 06, 2016 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
 
