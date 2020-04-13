Vietnamese German dies in Munich of Covid-19

Medical workers take samples from patients at a coronavirus drive-in test center in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Peter Steffen.

Nguyen Duc Son, 58, who hails from the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, lives in Munich and had contracted the virus from his wife.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Frankfurt said he was probably the first person of Vietnamese origin to die of the Covid-19 disease in Germany.

It was not known at the time of going to print if the man had any underlying health conditions. The health situation of his wife was not revealed either.

More than 96,000 Vietnamese people lived in Germany as of 2018, making it the third biggest minority group in the country, according to data from Germany’s Federal Statistics Office.

Earlier, two elderly Vietnamese Americans living in Washington State nursing homes became the first overseas Vietnamese deaths caused by Covid-19.

Germany is one of the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic with nearly 128,000 infections and the death toll rising to 3,022 as of Monday morning.

The German government imposed strict lockdown measures last month to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, ordering all non-essential shops to close and banning any social contact among more than two people in public.

Globally, the pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories and death toll has risen to more than 114,000.