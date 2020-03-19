Two Vietnamese Americans die of Covid-19

Clean up crews go inside a care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Kirkland, Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Karen Ducey.

The Vietnamese embassy in the U.S. confirmed that one of the victims is a 74-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead on Monday, U.S. time, in Seattle City of Washington, the state with the highest death cases of Covid-19 in the U.S.

This person was found to have symptoms of the Covid-19, the pneumonia illness caused by the new coronavirus, on March 9 when she was residing at a nursing home. She was hospitalized and died one week later.

The second case has been confirmed as a blind person who was living at another nursing home in Washington. This person started to run a fever last Thursday before testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Admitted to hospital on the same day, the patient died 24 hours later.

It is reported that the second nursing home had already recorded Covid-19 deaths but other people who had come in close contact with that victim were not tested and checked.

These two death cases are the first Vietnamese in the world that have been killed by the Covid-19 epidemic, which is affecting 173 countries and territories and has claimed lives of almost 9,000.

The number of infection in the U.S. has jumped to 9,261, with 150 deaths.

Vietnam has so far recorded 76 infected cases, including 60 active ones, and no deaths.