beach
A hundred tons of trash invades central Vietnam beach
Da Nang's beautiful coastline now resembles a garbage dump due to severe weather.
Trash scares away beachgoers in Vietnam's 'resort capital'
Local resorts struggle to clear away garbage flooding Ham Tien Beach in Vietnam's south central town of Mui Ne.
Da Nang's beautiful beaches under threat as sewage streams into the ocean
Foul smells and streams of black wastewater have scared many tourists away.
August 02, 2017 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Try and find the sand under the trash at this famous beach in northern Vietnam
Here, one man’s trash is definitely not another man’s treasure.
July 07, 2017 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
This untouched beach in central Vietnam will take your breath away
The newly-discovered Bai Dong Beach is wowing locals with its sparkling blue waters, white sands and delicious seafood.
June 23, 2017 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Blue is the coolest color: Where to find Vietnam’s most gorgeous water
TIME magazine has included this island in southern Vietnam.
April 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Rough days seem over for Hoi An's top tourist beach
Cua Dai Beach is hoping to rebound as one of the most beautiful beaches in Asia.
April 05, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese beaches tipped by travelers among best in Asia
Glistening sands along the country's central coast have made it onto TripAdvisor’s top 25 beaches on the continent.
February 25, 2017 | 12:25 am GMT+7
Da Nang's popular beach threatened by 9 sewage pipes
The coastal city is losing one of its most beautiful beaches.
July 30, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
And the Cheapest Beach goes to… Vietnam
When it comes to beach and cheap, Vietnam trumps all.
July 29, 2016 | 05:30 am GMT+7
Rugged shoreline hides deserted island secret
Soak your body in saltwater and sit back in the tanning sun!
July 14, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?
Cam Ranh has more to offer than just an airport: lie back in a beachside shack, go for a swim and enjoy a BBQ under the stars by the campfire.
April 15, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter