Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang
The women will be deported when the investigation concludes.
US arrests 9 for car burglary to resell in Vietnam: reports
Two were arrested as they attempted to board a flight carrying hundreds of stolen electronic devices to Vietnam ...
Eleven Saudi princes detained following protest over utility bills
The meteoric rise of 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has caused rare tensions within the royal family, which for decades favoured rule by consensus.
January 07, 2018 | 07:48 am GMT+7
Cambodian opposition leader arrested for 'treason'
Hun Sen's government alleged 'a secret plan of conspiracy between Kem Sokha, his group, and foreigners that harms Cambodia.'
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Rumor of banker's arrest wipes $2bln off Vietnam stock market
The government has stepped in to quell investor fears, saying false rumors sparked the crash.
August 10, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing
Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Vietnam pledges protection for fishermen caught in Solomon Islands
Forty three Vietnamese were reportedly arrested for illegal fishing in Solomon Islands waters.
March 31, 2017 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Vietnam arrests two bloggers on anti-state propaganda charges
They stand accused of posting 'fabricated, distorted and defamatory information.'
March 22, 2017 | 08:17 pm GMT+7
Dozens of Vietnamese fishermen arrested in Australian waters
Two fishing vessels were also seized after being caught with a catch of sea cucumbers.
February 17, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese-Canadian arrested for killing man in Saigon bar fight
The suspect was caught more than a week after the incident in District 1.
February 04, 2017 | 09:53 am GMT+7
Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam
She was caught posting video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda on the internet.
January 22, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Malaysia
The detainees will be subject to further investigation under Malaysia’s Immigration Act.
January 22, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Indonesia arrests 8 Vietnamese women in prostitution crackdown: report
Officials said the women entered Indonesia as tourists but then worked illegally as sex workers.
January 07, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests blogger for defaming state leaders
The man has posted more than 700 video clips that defame state leaders, according to police.
December 18, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
S.Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential aides
The scandal has sent president Park's approval rating to a record low.
November 06, 2016 | 11:03 am GMT+7
