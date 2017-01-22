VnExpress International
Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang

The women will be deported when the investigation concludes.

US arrests 9 for car burglary to resell in Vietnam: reports

Two were arrested as they attempted to board a flight carrying hundreds of stolen electronic devices to Vietnam ...

Eleven Saudi princes detained following protest over utility bills

The meteoric rise of 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has caused rare tensions within the royal family, which for decades favoured rule by consensus.
January 07, 2018 | 07:48 am GMT+7

Cambodian opposition leader arrested for 'treason'

 Hun Sen's government alleged 'a secret plan of conspiracy between Kem Sokha, his group, and foreigners that harms Cambodia.'
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7

Rumor of banker's arrest wipes $2bln off Vietnam stock market

The government has stepped in to quell investor fears, saying false rumors sparked the crash. 
August 10, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7

Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing

Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Vietnam pledges protection for fishermen caught in Solomon Islands

Forty three Vietnamese were reportedly arrested for illegal fishing in Solomon Islands waters.
March 31, 2017 | 09:57 am GMT+7

Vietnam arrests two bloggers on anti-state propaganda charges

They stand accused of posting 'fabricated, distorted and defamatory information.'
March 22, 2017 | 08:17 pm GMT+7

Dozens of Vietnamese fishermen arrested in Australian waters

Two fishing vessels were also seized after being caught with a catch of sea cucumbers.
February 17, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese-Canadian arrested for killing man in Saigon bar fight

The suspect was caught more than a week after the incident in District 1.
February 04, 2017 | 09:53 am GMT+7

Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam

She was caught posting video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda on the internet.
January 22, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Malaysia

The detainees will be subject to further investigation under Malaysia’s Immigration Act.
January 22, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7

Indonesia arrests 8 Vietnamese women in prostitution crackdown: report

Officials said the women entered Indonesia as tourists but then worked illegally as sex workers.
January 07, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7

Vietnam arrests blogger for defaming state leaders

The man has posted more than 700 video clips that defame state leaders, according to police.
December 18, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

S.Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential aides

The scandal has sent president Park's approval rating to a record low.
November 06, 2016 | 11:03 am GMT+7
