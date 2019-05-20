VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese tech company exec wanted by police absconds

By Ba Do   May 20, 2019 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Vietnamese tech company exec wanted by police absconds
A warranty center of Nhat Cuong Mobile on Giang Vo Street, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh

The chief of a Hanoi tech firm has disappeared after police sought to arrest him for alleged cross-border smuggling and concealing revenues.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Public Security issued an arrest warrant against Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd., four days after police launched a criminal probe and attempted to arrest him.

The ministry's investigators said anyone can make a citizen’s arrest of Huy and take him to the nearest police station, prosecution or people's committee office.

The anti-smuggling police last Tuesday began a criminal investigation into alleged "smuggling" and "violating regulations of law on accounting causing serious consequences" by Huy and eight others.

Arrest orders were also issued against the others.

Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd. in Hanoi, is wanted by the police for smuggling

Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd. in Hanoi, is wanted by the police for smuggling

Huy is suspected of being the leader of an organized crime group responsible for cross-border smuggling, maintaining two sets of accounting books to conceal trillions of dong worth of revenues (VND1 trillion = $42.7 million) and conspiring with foreign manufacturers to illegally import electronic devices.

The investigation was launched after the Hanoi police raided nine stores and a warranty center belonging to Nhat Cuong Mobile on May 9 and seized thousands of mobile phones, tablets and other electronic items.

Nhat Cuong Mobile belongs to Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd., which was set up in 2001 as a phone repair shop.

The company also has an enterprise resource planning center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Its businesses include trading of electronic and telecommunications equipment and components, mobile phone manufacturing, pawnbroking, and a travel agency.

In addition to being Nhat Cuong's general director, Huy is also the legal representative of Nhat Cuong Software Co. Ltd., which has been contracted for a number of technology jobs by Hanoi including a residential data project.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Nhat Cuong smuggling fraud mobile phone crimes organized crime arrest
 
Read more
Vietnamese student wins third prize at US science competition

Vietnamese student wins third prize at US science competition

Intellectual property, alcohol impacts on agenda for ongoing parliament session

Intellectual property, alcohol impacts on agenda for ongoing parliament session

Two Lao men crossing into Vietnam with 120,000 ecstasy pills nabbed

Two Lao men crossing into Vietnam with 120,000 ecstasy pills nabbed

Vietnam calls for calm South China Sea talks on maritime conduct

Vietnam calls for calm South China Sea talks on maritime conduct

123 Vietnamese fishermen arrested in Malaysia crackdown on illegal fishing

123 Vietnamese fishermen arrested in Malaysia crackdown on illegal fishing

Vietnam considers adding laughing gas to banned narcotic list

Vietnam considers adding laughing gas to banned narcotic list

13 women forced into prostitution rescued in southern Vietnam

13 women forced into prostitution rescued in southern Vietnam

 
go to top