Vietnamese tech company exec wanted by police absconds

A warranty center of Nhat Cuong Mobile on Giang Vo Street, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh

On Saturday, the Ministry of Public Security issued an arrest warrant against Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd., four days after police launched a criminal probe and attempted to arrest him.

The ministry's investigators said anyone can make a citizen’s arrest of Huy and take him to the nearest police station, prosecution or people's committee office.

The anti-smuggling police last Tuesday began a criminal investigation into alleged "smuggling" and "violating regulations of law on accounting causing serious consequences" by Huy and eight others.

Arrest orders were also issued against the others.

Huy is suspected of being the leader of an organized crime group responsible for cross-border smuggling, maintaining two sets of accounting books to conceal trillions of dong worth of revenues (VND1 trillion = $42.7 million) and conspiring with foreign manufacturers to illegally import electronic devices.

The investigation was launched after the Hanoi police raided nine stores and a warranty center belonging to Nhat Cuong Mobile on May 9 and seized thousands of mobile phones, tablets and other electronic items.

Nhat Cuong Mobile belongs to Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd., which was set up in 2001 as a phone repair shop.

The company also has an enterprise resource planning center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Its businesses include trading of electronic and telecommunications equipment and components, mobile phone manufacturing, pawnbroking, and a travel agency.

In addition to being Nhat Cuong's general director, Huy is also the legal representative of Nhat Cuong Software Co. Ltd., which has been contracted for a number of technology jobs by Hanoi including a residential data project.