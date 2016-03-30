The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
anti-state
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 4 years in prison for anti-state propaganda
Doctor Ho Van Hai was found guilty of posting articles slandering and distorting the Party and state's policies.
Vietnam classifies US-based Vietnamese group as terrorist organization
The 'Provisional National Government of Vietnam' is allegedly behind multiple planned terrorist attacks against ...
Leader of failed terror attack on HCMC airport gets 16 years in prison
His group tried to set fire to Tan Son Nhat Airport using petrol bombs under instructions from an overseas 'subversive' group.
December 27, 2017 | 11:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam jails man for inciting protests in wake of notorious toxic spill
He was found guilty of 'complicating public security' by posting anti-government material during the Formosa disaster.
November 27, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Another Vietnamese arrested for allegedly plotting to 'overthrow government'
The man is accused of being the key member of an anti-state organization.
August 05, 2017 | 10:59 pm GMT+7
Six Vietnamese charged with plotting to 'overthrow government'
They were accused of 'carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration' under Article 79 of Vietnam's Penal Code.
July 30, 2017 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for anti-state propaganda
The blogger was found guilty of making and posting anti-state propaganda videos online.
July 26, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam arrests two bloggers on anti-state propaganda charges
They stand accused of posting 'fabricated, distorted and defamatory information.'
March 22, 2017 | 08:17 pm GMT+7
Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam
She was caught posting video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda on the internet.
January 22, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Three women imprisoned for anti-state propaganda
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court sentenced three women to prison for anti-state propaganda at a trial on March 30, Vietnam Plus reports.
March 30, 2016 | 07:57 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter