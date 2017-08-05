VnExpress International
Another Vietnamese arrested for allegedly plotting to 'overthrow government'

By Hoang Tao   August 5, 2017 | 10:59 pm GMT+7

The man is accused of being the key member of an anti-state organization.

Police in the central province of Quang Binh have detained on Friday a Vietnamese man accused of plotting to topple the government.

Nguyen Trung Truc, 43, is charged with "carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration" under Article 79 of Vietnam's Penal Code, according to a press release issued by Quang Binh police.

Nguyen Trung Truc when arrested. Photo by Quang Binh police.

Truc is allegedly a key member and the spokesperson of Hoi Anh Em Dan Chu (Brotherhood For Democracy), an organization accused of trying to overthrow the government.

Police are still investigating the case.

The Ministry of Public Security last Sunday detained and pressed charges against six Vietnamese accused of a similar offense.

Last Monday, police from the central province of Nghe An also arrested Le Dinh Luong, 52, on similar charge.

A court in the northern province of Ha Nam last Wednesday sentenced blogger Tran Thi Nga, 40, to nine years in prison for producing anti-state propaganda videos on the internet.

In June, blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 38, also received a 10-year sentence from a court in the central province of Khanh Hoa for publishing what the authorities called distorted stories and videos against the Communist Party and the government on her Facebook page.

