Six Vietnamese charged with plotting to 'overthrow government'

The Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday it had detained and pressed charges against six Vietnamese accused of conducting activities aimed at toppling the government.

The suspects, aged 35 to 57, are Nguyen Van Dai, Le Thu Ha, Pham Van Troi, Nguyen Trung Ton, Truong Minh Duc, and Nguyen Bac Truyen.

Troi, Ton, Duc and Truyen were arrested on Sunday, while Dai and Ha had been detained earlier. The four newly arrested suspects had all served jail sentences for anti-state convictions, according to media reports.

They are charged with "carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration" under Article 79 of Vietnam's Penal Code, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Earlier this week, police from the central province of Nghe An also arrested Le Dinh Luong, 52, on similar charge.

A court in the northern province of Ha Nam on Wednesday sentenced blogger Tran Thi Nga, 40, to nine years in prison for producing anti-state propaganda videos on the internet.

Last month, blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 38, also received a 10-year sentence from a court in the central province of Khanh Hoa for publishing what the authorities called distorted stories and videos against the Communist Party and the government on her Facebook page.