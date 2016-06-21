VnExpress International
animal protection
Disturbing images of a seal allegedly beaten to death in central Vietnam

Locals suspect fishermen killed it as a revenge for biting their nets and eating their fish.

70 endangered primates swing in to central Vietnam forest

Illegal logging may have destroyed their home 66 kilometers away.

Rangers rescue rare monkeys in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The endangered animals were stuffed in mesh bags.
September 08, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7

Endangered pangolins rescued as police bust smugglers in northern Vietnam

Police in Vietnam's northern province of Ninh Binh yesterday successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a group of rare pangolins from Hue to the north where they were to be sold.
June 21, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
 
