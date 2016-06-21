The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Disturbing images of a seal allegedly beaten to death in central Vietnam
Locals suspect fishermen killed it as a revenge for biting their nets and eating their fish.
70 endangered primates swing in to central Vietnam forest
Illegal logging may have destroyed their home 66 kilometers away.
Rangers rescue rare monkeys in Vietnam's Central Highlands
The endangered animals were stuffed in mesh bags.
September 08, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Endangered pangolins rescued as police bust smugglers in northern Vietnam
Police in Vietnam's northern province of Ninh Binh yesterday successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a group of rare pangolins from Hue to the north where they were to be sold.
June 21, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
