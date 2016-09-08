VnExpress International
Rangers rescue rare monkeys in Vietnam's Central Highlands

By Bui Hong Nhung   September 8, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7

The endangered animals were stuffed in mesh bags.

Rangers from the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on Wednesday arrested a monkey trafficker who was attempting to smuggle 21 monkeys to a nearby province, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Suspect Nguyen Van Tien told police that he was transporting 21 monkeys to sell in the southern coastal province of Phan Thiet, and admitted to illegal hunting.

The monkeys were being held in mesh bags and were in a poor condition, according to rangers.

Authorities are conducting further investigations before they decide on which action to take against the 22-year-old.

The monkeys are northern pig-tailed macaques, which can be found in China, India and across Southeast Asia.

The Vietnamese government listed pig-tailed macaques as an endangered and precious species in 2006.

Tags: wild animals monkeys animal protection
 
