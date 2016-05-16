The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Airlines fund flights for relatives of Vietnam’s football team to attend U23 Asian Cup final
Two relatives of each player will receive free flights to China to watch the final against Uzbekistan on Saturday.
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US
Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.
2017 marks busiest year ever for Vietnam airports
The country served more than 94 million air passengers this year, including 13 million foreigners.
December 28, 2017 | 09:52 am GMT+7
Airlines scramble to minimize losses as Bali volcano costs grow
Analysts say affected airlines to incur combined $5 mln in lost revenue per day, as closure comes ahead of peak season, bookings could collapse.
November 28, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Budget airlines to drive plane demand in next 20 years: Boeing
Passenger traffic growth in Southeast Asia is in double digits, with Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia among the leaders.
September 23, 2017 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Diners relive the golden age of air travel
Caviar washed down with vodka, shrimp cocktail and chateaubriand steak, carved seat-side -- diners relive the golden age of air travel at a restaurant that recreates the ...
July 07, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam's FLC Group plans to lease seven planes from Airbus for new carrier
The new carrier will have a fleet of 'about seven' aircraft by 2018, and its first flight could take place in early 2018.
June 12, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7
United Airlines faces mounting pressure over hospitalized passenger
Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.
April 12, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Eight Asian budget carriers share booking platforms in landmark pact
Eight Asian low-cost carriers including subsidiaries of Japan's ANA Holdings Inc and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) have formed a landmark alliance allowing travellers to book ...
May 16, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
