The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
administration
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber
Average GDP growth of over 6 percent in the past 20 years indicates Vietnam is moving forward.
Saigon's mayor says prolonged meetings are a waste of time
In order to reduce the number of meetings, more meetings will have to be held first.
Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book
The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to a particular city/province.
November 04, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
A smart Saigon needs smart citizens: new city chief
Getting smart is the only way the city can solve its chronic problems.
June 01, 2017 | 07:54 am GMT+7
Vietnamese firms urge further cuts to customs red tape
'It's not just customs procedures; unofficial fees to complete administrative procedures quickly and conveniently are rife across all sectors.'
April 28, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
The Trump administration, club for the (very) wealthy
Himself a billionaire, Trump chose multimillionaire businessmen and women to his cabinet.
December 02, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
HCMC saves thousands by e-governing
A switch from paper to electronic notices could save the city $50,000 per year in postal and printing costs.
October 14, 2016 | 04:16 pm GMT+7