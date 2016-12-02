The Trump administration, club for the (very) wealthy

The U.S. administration-in-waiting nominated by President-elect Donald Trump is a circle of multimillionaire businessmen and women the public may view as a cabinet whose wealth is unprecedented in U.S. history.

Trump could entrench this characteristic should he choose Mitt Romney to be his secretary of state. Romney amassed a personal fortune estimated at $230 million and previously headed the private equity firm Bain Capital.

Here are a few of the monied nominees who could test Trump's pledge to make America, and its middle class, "great again."

Wilbur Ross, Commerce

The nominee for Commerce secretary is reportedly worth $2.5 billion, making him the 232nd wealthiest man in America, according to Forbes.

A collector of works of fine art, including paintings by Rene Magritte, Ross for decades ran the bankruptcy advisory business at the Rothschild family's investment banking company.

Shortly after 2000, Ross branched out, creating his own investment company WL Ross & Co, which acquired ailing steel, coal and textile firms. Ross sold the firm in 2006 but remains chairman.

Betsy DeVos, Education

The nominee for Education secretary married into the family of major Republican political donors and heirs to the $5.1 billion fortune from Amway, the U.S. multi-level marketing giant.

Billionaire U.S. investor Wilbur Ross. Photo by Reuters/Tim Chong/File Photo

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury

An old hand from the fabled investment bank Goldman Sachs, the nominee for Treasury secretary made a mint in buying the California bank IndyMac with other investors following the 2008 financial crisis and later selling it for nearly $2 billion.

He also started an investment firm backed by the major Democratic donor George Soros and helped finance Hollywood blockbusters including "Avatar" and "Suicide Squad."

His personal wealth is estimated at $40 million.

Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's finance director, arrives at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mike Segar

Other high net-worth individuals

Forbes puts Trump's worth at $3.8 billion and his transition team has tapped other wealthy people as possible Cabinet nominees.

Fracking oil and gas magnate Harold Hamm, sits atop a $16.9 billion fortune and could be made Energy secretary.

Oklahoma oilman Harold Hamm. Photo by Reuters/Steve Sisney/File Photo

Favored to takeover the Labor Department, Andrew Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants. In 2012 alone, he took home a $4.4 million pay package, according to Forbes.

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants. Photo by Reuters/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Elaine Chao, Trump's nominee for Transportation, is the daughter of the shipping magnate James SC Chao, the founder of the Foremost Group whose net worth is estimated at several tens of millions of dollars.

Elaine Chao with her husband U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo by Reuters/John Sommers II/File Photo

Related news:

> Trump faces challenges in separating from business - legal experts

> Trump reverses threat to prosecute Clinton

> Trump says 'millions' voted illegally, decries recount