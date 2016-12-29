The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The best of VnExpress International in 2017
Revisit our most popular stories from throughout the year and get the bigger picture through our eyes.
The 9 most bizarre stories of 2017
Stories of a man's vagina, a baby riding a huge pet python and a 800-mile trash delivery...
The 10 key events that define Vietnam in 2017
Take a look back at the major events that shaped the year.
December 28, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam in 2016: What a year it's been
Take a look at major events that shaped Vietnam in the Year of the Monkey.
December 30, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7