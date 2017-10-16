The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Xi's trusted 'firefighter' lieutenant becomes China's vice president
Xi was also re-elected president by parliament, with no votes cast against him.
Chinese state media defends removing presidential term limits
'We are increasingly confident that the key to China's path lies in [...] firmly following the leadership of the ...
China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening grip on power
The amendments also include inserting Xi's political theory into the constitution and adding clauses to give a legal framework to a new super anti-corruption department.
March 11, 2018 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Trump praises Chinese president extending tenure 'for life'
'He's now president for life, president for life. And he's great.'
March 04, 2018 | 11:37 am GMT+7
China sets stage for Xi to stay in office indefinitely
The Party proposes ending two-term president limit.
February 26, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Chinese president wraps up Vietnam visit
President Xi Jinping said both countries should consider their relationship from a strategic, long-term perspective.
November 13, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Chinese leader treated to extravagant welcome at Hanoi's Presidential Palace
President Xi's arrival was accompanied by a gun salute and military parade.
November 12, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Hanoi welcomes President Xi to opening of Vietnam-China Friendship Palace
The $35.2 million palace is the first stop on the Chinese president's two-day state visit.
November 12, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
China’s President Xi arrives in Hanoi for state visit
He's in the capital after delivering a speech on globalization which he described as an 'irreversible' trend at the APEC Summit.
November 12, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Chinese universities start 'Xi Thought' institutes
The lessons must 'enter brains and hearts.'
October 30, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
China says foreign press welcome, as some media outlets excluded from key event
'We encourage reporters to travel and see more of China... to learn about and continue to report on more aspects of China,' Xi said.
October 26, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
China's Xi lays out vision for 'new era' led by 'still stronger' Communist Party
'With decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era,' said Chinese President Xi Jinping.
October 18, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
China ready to 'defeat' Taiwan independence: Xi
Ties between Taiwan and China have turned increasingly frosty since the election of Tsai Ing-wen as president last year.
October 18, 2017 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Xi says China 'will not close its doors to the world'
'Openness brings progress for ourselves, seclusion leaves one behind. China will not close its doors to the world, we will only become more and more open.'
October 18, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
China's Xi caught between Kim nukes, Trump tweets
Xi's relationship with Kim is also complicated.
October 16, 2017 | 02:52 pm GMT+7
