VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag work safety
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese claims he was tricked into cleanup work after Fukushima disaster

The trainee was employed to do engineering work, but was sent to a nuclear disaster zone, a Tokyo labor union said.

Inferno causes millions of dollars damage at Vietnamese power plant

Workers clambered down ropes from the top of a $10 million tower which was under construction.

Workers jump for life during massive fire at Vietnam’s thermal power plant

Investigation found welding at a chimney ignited the blaze.
March 07, 2018 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

Korean contractor takes responsibility for power plant explosion in southern Vietnam

Vietnam's state-owned power provider, EVN said chimney welders caused the explosion that severely injured them both.
March 09, 2017 | 12:12 pm GMT+7
 
go to top