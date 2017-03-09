The most read Vietnamese newspaper
work safety
Vietnamese claims he was tricked into cleanup work after Fukushima disaster
The trainee was employed to do engineering work, but was sent to a nuclear disaster zone, a Tokyo labor union said.
Inferno causes millions of dollars damage at Vietnamese power plant
Workers clambered down ropes from the top of a $10 million tower which was under construction.
Workers jump for life during massive fire at Vietnam’s thermal power plant
Investigation found welding at a chimney ignited the blaze.
March 07, 2018 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Korean contractor takes responsibility for power plant explosion in southern Vietnam
Vietnam's state-owned power provider, EVN said chimney welders caused the explosion that severely injured them both.
March 09, 2017 | 12:12 pm GMT+7