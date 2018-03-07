VnExpress International
Workers jump for life during massive fire at Vietnam’s thermal power plant

By Cuu Long   March 7, 2018 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

Investigation found welding at a chimney ignited the blaze.

Fire engulfed construction at a thermal power plant in Tra Vinh Province in southern Vietnam on Wednesday, forcing workers to take big swing down with ropes.

A chimney under construction at the Duyen Hai 3 plant caught fire at around 10:45 a.m. when many workers were at the site. Investigation suggested that welding sparks ignited the fire.

The blaze was burning strong, sending thick smoke columns, until it was contained by 1 p.m., police said. No casualties or injures have been reported. The damage has not been evaluated.

Work to expand the power plant started more than three years ago with investment worth more than $1 billion, and is scheduled to complete later this year.

The new 660 MW plant is part of a four-plant complex in the province, which has a combined capacity of nearly 4,500 MW.

Vietnam depends on hydro and thermal power plants for most of its electricity demands, despite environmental concerns from both domestic and international communities.

