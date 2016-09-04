The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
wildlife trafficking
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese poacher nabbed for hunting, trafficking endangered primates
The man was busted smuggling rare black-shanked douc langurs he had killed in Cambodia.
Police detain Vietnamese man for trafficking endangered primate
The dead bodies of a douc langur and four monkeys were brought into Vietnam from Laos, allegedly to make bone glue.
Vietnam releases endangered pangolins back into wild
Save Vietnam's Wildlife equipped the animal with tracking devices before their release.
December 29, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Police detect frozen tiger in central Vietnam
The dead tiger weighs as much as 120 kilograms.
December 24, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7
One meal at a time, tourists kill wildlife in Vietnam
Conservation groups have asked hotels and travel companies to promote zero-tolerance toward illegal wildlife trade and consumption.
December 17, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Activists to expose Vietnam wildlife trafficking hub to int'l scrutiny
A year-long investigation found $53.1 million worth of parts from rhinos, elephants and tigers.
November 11, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam to destroy seized rhino horn, ivory
Customs departments throughout the country reported four major ivory seizures in October alone.
November 10, 2016 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Police rescue 149 pangolins from trafficker in northern Vietnam
Vietnam has become a smuggling hub for endangered animals destined for the Chinese market.
November 08, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Frozen tiger carcass found in central Vietnam
Police are looking into what could be a larger wildlife trafficking network.
October 28, 2016 | 08:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seizes rare turtles from Cambodian bus
Forest rangers found elongated tortoises and yellow-headed temple turtles wrapped in packing tape.
October 23, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Malaysia busts Vietnamese nationals for wildlife trafficking
Endangered animal parts worth $500,000 were seized in raids.
September 04, 2016 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Police rescues endangered loris thanks to Facebook advert
Police in Hanoi rescued a shipment of wild animals on June 14 following a loris-for-sale Facebook advertisement.
June 15, 2016 | 07:39 pm GMT+7
Police seize bear paws in northern Vietnam
Police in the northern city of Mong Cai close to the Chinese border arrested a man carrying 32 bear paws by motorbike on June 8.
June 10, 2016 | 06:03 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter