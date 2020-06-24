VnExpress International
Man caught transporting rare wild animal carcasses

By Ke Kien, Nguyen Hai   June 24, 2020 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vi Van Vuong, 32, is detained by police of Quy Chau District, Nghe An Province along with several animal carcasses, June 23, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ke Kien.

Police in Nghe An Province in north central Vietnam have taken in a man they found Tuesday transporting serow, rodent and mustelid carcasses.

Vi Van Vuong, 32, was bringing the carcasses from Que Phong District to Quy Chau District where he was caught in Chau Binh Commune. They had originated in Laos, and Truong was trying to sell them for profit, authorities said.

Several serow body parts were also found by the police at his home in Quy Chau.

The carcasses, weighing 70 kg, included those of two serows, which are goat-antelopes, besides 11 rodents and two mustelids, a family comprising weasels, badgers, otters, etc.

The exact species have yet to be identified.

The Quy Chau police have begun an investigation.

Several antelope, rodent and mustelid species are considered endangered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) or Vietnamese law.

It is illegal to hunt, kill, possess, capture, transport, or trade protected animals in Vietnam, and penalties include 15 years in prison and fines of up to VND15 billion ($645,000).

