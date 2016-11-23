VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag waterway tourism
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

The main strategy to boost tourism lies in convincing more visitors to stay for longer as the industry is looking to diversify services.

Ho Chi Minh City plans floating market to boost tourism

With its network of canals and rivers, the city is betting on waterway transport as a new driver for tourism ...
 
go to top