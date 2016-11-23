The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
waterway tourism
Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan
The main strategy to boost tourism lies in convincing more visitors to stay for longer as the industry is looking to diversify services.
Ho Chi Minh City plans floating market to boost tourism
With its network of canals and rivers, the city is betting on waterway transport as a new driver for tourism ...