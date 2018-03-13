VnExpress International
water supply
Construction execs get up to 2 years in jail over ruptures to notorious Hanoi water pipeline

They were found responsible for the Song Da pipeline rupturing 18 times in less than 5 years, causing losses worth nearly $750,000.

Hanoi’s notorious water pipe breaks again

Many executives from the state-owned construction firm are facing trial for repeated ruptures since 2012.
 
