Construction execs get up to 2 years in jail over ruptures to notorious Hanoi water pipeline
They were found responsible for the Song Da pipeline rupturing 18 times in less than 5 years, causing losses worth nearly $750,000.
Hanoi’s notorious water pipe breaks again
Many executives from the state-owned construction firm are facing trial for repeated ruptures since 2012.