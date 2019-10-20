VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Third suspect in Hanoi’s water supply contamination case turns himself in

By Pham Du   October 20, 2019 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
Third suspect in Hanoi’s water supply contamination case turns himself in
A stream of oil-contaminated water flows from a creek in Ky Son District, Hoa Binh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

The third suspect in the case of dumping used oil into a creek and contaminating Hanoi’s water supply turned himself in Sunday.

Ly Dinh Vu, 37, had hidden in several localities, including northern Hung Yen Province and Hai Phong City, upon hearing the news of police investigating the water contamination case. But realizing he could not escape, Vu turned himself in at Thuan Thanh District in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Police in Hoa Binh Province, where the dumping happened, have determined that Vu was the mastermind behind the action.

Nguyen Chuong Dai, 25 and Hoang Van Tham, 33, the other two suspects in the case, were arrested Thursday.

Dai and Tham told the police that on October 6, Vu hired them to drive a truck from Bac Ninh Province to the Thanh Ha brick and ceramic factory in Phu Tho Province in the north to collect and load the factory’s waste on to the truck. On October 8, the three drove the truck and a car to Ky Son District of Hoa Binh Province to dump the oil and left the scene.

Police are continuing investigations into the responsibilities of all possible parties involved in the incident.

On October 8, a 2.5 ton tanker dumped used oil into a creek in Hoa Binh Province that feeds into the Da River, which is sourced by the Vinaconex Water Supply Join Stock Company (Viwasupco) to process and supply clean water to around one million people in the southwestern part of Hanoi, about one eighth of the capital's population.

Two days later, residents in the southeast of Hanoi detected an unpleasant, pungent odor in their tap water. Tests of the smelly water by authorities later found that the level of styrene, an organic compound that is probably carcinogenic, was 1.3-3.6 times higher than normal.

Hanoi authorities then warned residents that they should not use the water for drinking or cooking, only for other purposes like washing clothes and bathing.

On Thursday, Viwasupco restored its water supply after a one-day suspension for cleaning its pipes and reservoirs. Hanoi officials Thursday said the latest tap water samples collected Monday had passed safety tests, but continued to advise residents against drinking or cooking with it.

Related News:

Water pollution

Can officials be trusted to make responsible statements during a crisis?

Can officials be trusted to make responsible statements during a crisis?

Oil filters installed on canal flowing into water treatment plant

Oil filters installed on canal flowing into water treatment plant

Water shortage reminds Hanoians of decades past

Water shortage reminds Hanoians of decades past

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi water contamination oil dumping environment water supply health
 
Read more
Da Nang violated land regulations on key peninsula: inspectors

Da Nang violated land regulations on key peninsula: inspectors

Two men caught with 12,000 ecstasy pills in northern Vietnam

Two men caught with 12,000 ecstasy pills in northern Vietnam

Hanoians, Saigonese want more done to improve air quality

Hanoians, Saigonese want more done to improve air quality

Vietnamese woman arrested for smuggling drugs to South Korea

Vietnamese woman arrested for smuggling drugs to South Korea

Vietnam 5G subscriptions predicted to top 6.3 million by 2025

Vietnam 5G subscriptions predicted to top 6.3 million by 2025

Oil filters installed on canal flowing into water treatment plant

Oil filters installed on canal flowing into water treatment plant

Two of three suspects arrested for contaminating Hanoi’s freshwater source

Two of three suspects arrested for contaminating Hanoi’s freshwater source

 
go to top