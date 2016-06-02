The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnamese government
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Japan provides $106 million in ODA for Vietnam
The loan will be used to aid Vietnam’s national budget.
Vietnamese government says “interest groups” do not dictate budget policy
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said the government does not allow “interest groups” to manipulate ...
Vietnam targets 6.8 percent GDP growth next year
The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to achieve 6.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017, slightly higher than the targeted 6.7 percent this year.
June 02, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter