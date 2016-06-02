VnExpress International
Japan provides $106 million in ODA for Vietnam

The loan will be used to aid Vietnam’s national budget.

Vietnamese government says “interest groups” do not dictate budget policy

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said the government does not allow “interest groups” to manipulate ...

Vietnam targets 6.8 percent GDP growth next year

The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to achieve 6.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017, slightly higher than the targeted 6.7 percent this year.
