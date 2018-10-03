Vietnam donates $100,000 for disaster relief work in Indonesia

Residents stand in front of a damaged shopping mall after an earthquake hit Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, September 29, 2018. Photo by Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via Reuters

The donation is aimed at helping Indonesia to overcome the consequences of the disaster, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake last Friday triggered tsunami waves as high as six meters (20 feet), which swept ashore at the small city of Palu and Donggala town on the west coast of Sulawesi.

The death toll from the disaster has jumped to 1,374 Wednesday morning, Reuters reported, citing the national disaster mitigation agency, adding that the figure could rise even higher as many people are trapped under the wreckage.

More than 65,000 houses have been damaged, and at least 60,000 people are homeless.

Rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas in Sulawesi have been hampered by poor infrastructure and lack of modern facilities. Hundreds of police and rescue officers are racing against time to search for those still missing.

Ten Vietnamese students in Palu, which was hardest hit by the disaster, were sent to the capital of Jakarta safely on Monday, the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia said.

The students were in their dormitory when the earthquake hit. They made their escape before the building collapsed.