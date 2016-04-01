The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam needs $1.8 billion for rail upgrade to double speed
Trains on the north-south line are moving at a very slow speed of less than 45 kilometers (28 miles) per hour.
Vietnam's budget airlines soar past passenger trains
Despite holding a monopoly on the market, Vietnam Railways has been derailed by air transport.
Transport costs for North-South route soar after rail bridge collapse
The collapse of the Ghenh Bridge that shut down the North-South railway has left businesses struggling with a surge in transport costs.
April 01, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
