Vietnam needs $1.8 billion for rail upgrade to double speed

Trains on the north-south line are moving at a very slow speed of less than 45 kilometers (28 miles) per hour.

Vietnam's budget airlines soar past passenger trains

Despite holding a monopoly on the market, Vietnam Railways has been derailed by air transport.

Transport costs for North-South route soar after rail bridge collapse

The collapse of the Ghenh Bridge that shut down the North-South railway has left businesses struggling with a surge in transport costs.
April 01, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
 
