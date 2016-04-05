The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s lawmaker-elect dismissed for economic mismanagement, lavish lifestyle
He is also facing strict sanctions by the Communist Party.
Legislators fill vacancies on Council for National Defense and Security
The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to appoint Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairwoman ...
Vietnam to appoint members of Council for National Defense and Security today
Newly elected State President Tran Dai Quang will ask the National Assembly (NA) to appoint members of the Council for National Defense and Security after allowing some to step ...
April 11, 2016 | 09:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties
After new Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s swearing-in ceremony and speech on Thursday morning, State President Tran Dai Quang asked the National Assembly to allow Vice State ...
April 07, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7
Vietnam appoints new state auditor general, NA committee heads
The National Assembly on Tuesday appointed a new auditor general of the State Audit Office of Vietnam and chairs of five NA committees and a NA council.
April 05, 2016 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
Army general becomes vice chairman of National Assembly
Vietnam’s National Assembly on Tuesday announced that General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister, has been approved to ...
April 05, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
