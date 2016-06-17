VnExpress International
Vietnam missing aircraft
Search for missing aircraft, pilots expanded to eight localities

Vietnam has expanded the search zone for the two missing aircraft and nine military personnel from the central province of Ha Tinh to Quang Ninh ...

Search for Vietnamese missing aircraft and pilots faces adverse weather

Vietnam’s military and civil forces have met with big waves and other adverse weather conditions at sea while ...

Footage of Vietnam's CASA rescue plane few hours before crash

En route to find crashed Su-30’s missing pilot Tran Quang Khai (43), maritime reconnaissance aircraft CASA 8983 with a crew of nine went missing at sea on June 16. This footage ...
June 17, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7

Debris from missing CASA search plane recovered

The search and rescue team have recovered in the Gulf of Tonkin debris belonging to the CASA-212 plane with nine people on board which crashed yesterday while searching for the ...
June 17, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
 
