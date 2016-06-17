Footage of Vietnam's CASA rescue plane few hours before crash

VnExpress International
By QPVN   June 17, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7
En route to find crashed Su-30’s missing pilot Tran Quang Khai (43), maritime reconnaissance aircraft CASA 8983 with a crew of nine went missing at sea on June 16. This footage was taken hours before the crash.
