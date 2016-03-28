VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam energy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam, China to build separate energy projects in Cambodia

PetroVietnam’s PV Oil is considering jointly investing in a condensate processing plant in Cambodia while a Chinese contractor has secured a deal to ...

Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

Vietnam’s estimated production of key energy commodities, comprising coal, natural gas and liquefied petroleum ...
 
go to top