Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

By Dam Tuan, Toan Dao   March 28, 2016 | 07:34 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s estimated production of key energy commodities, comprising coal, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, went up but estimated output of crude oil fell in the first quarter of this year, data from the General Statistics Office showed.

A Vietnam's oil rig in the East Sea. Photo: VnExpress 

The country produced an estimated 10.03 million tons of coal, up 1% year on year; about 2.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas, increasing 5.2% year on year; and some 210,000 tons of LPG, rising 16% from the same period last year. But the expected production of crude oil decreased 3.7% year on year to 4 million mt in the quarter, according to the GSO.

Part of the country’s crude oil production is consumed by its sole refinery at Dung Quat, with the remainder for exports.

