The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
EU blames Moscow for UK spy attack, recalls envoy
23 Mar 2018
China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods
23 Mar 2018
Record number of US Marines to train in Australia in symbolic challenge to China
23 Mar 2018
Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs
22 Mar 2018
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year
22 Mar 2018
Meet China's most stubborn tenants
By
Reuters/Yiming Woo
May 5, 2016 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Residents living on prime property in Shanghai refuse to move out, seeking better compensation from developers.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
housing
China
Shanghai
View more
Leapfrogging the IPO gridlock: Chinese companies get a taste for reverse takeovers
Singapore to fund $1.7 bln Australia military base expansion -source
China stock slightly up but trading remains light on growth concerns
China and Russia to hold anti-missile drill after U.S., S.Korea talk defence
Reading:
Meet China's most stubborn tenants
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World