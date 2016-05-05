VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Meet China's most stubborn tenants

By Reuters/Yiming Woo   May 5, 2016 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Residents living on prime property in Shanghai refuse to move out, seeking better compensation from developers.
Tags: housing China Shanghai
View more

Leapfrogging the IPO gridlock: Chinese companies get a taste for reverse takeovers

Singapore to fund $1.7 bln Australia military base expansion -source

China stock slightly up but trading remains light on growth concerns

China and Russia to hold anti-missile drill after U.S., S.Korea talk defence

 
go to top