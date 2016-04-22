VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Chinese Buddhist temple disseminates wisdom with robot monk

By Reuters/Julie Noce   April 22, 2016 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
An ancient Chinese Buddhist temple uses modern means to disseminate wisdom with the help of a small robot monk.
Tags: technology religion
View more

World Bank to lend Ecuador $150 mln to speed aid to quake victims

Panama Papers: Investigators raids Mossack Fonseca property, seizes shredded papers

German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - government official

Apple's book, film services go dark in China

 
go to top