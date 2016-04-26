VnExpress International
Wingtra drone is helicopter-plane hybrid

By Reuters/Matthew Stock.   April 26, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
The Wingtra aerial robot takes off like a helicopter but flies like a plane to complete autonomous data gathering missions or deliver a small payload.
