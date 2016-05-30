VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

U.S.-led coalition boosts presence in new Iraq offensive

By Reuters/Gavino Garay   May 30, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Servicemen from the U.S.-led coalition are assisting Kurdish Peshmerga forces in a new offensive in Iraq that aims to retake a handful of villages from Islamic State east of their Mosul stronghold.
Tags: Iraq
 
View more

Zoo defends decision to shoot gorilla: "Looking back, we would make the same decision"

Libertarian Party picks 2016 nominee

Farmers kill giant python to avenge goat

Dad refuses to pick kids up from school in case of Obamania

 
go to top